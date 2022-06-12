wrestling / News

The Great Muta Announces Plans to Retire Next Spring

June 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Great Muta Cyberfight Festival 2022 Image Credit: Pro Wrestling NOAH

The Great Muta has only five matches left in his in-ring career, with the wrestling legend announcing his retirement plans over the weekend. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that during Sunday night’s CyberFight Festival 2022, Muta (aka Keiji Mutoh) announced that he will work five more matches before he retires in the spring of 2023.

Muta’s career spans nearly 40 years and includes a host of title wins across Japan including in AJPW, NJPW, NOAH and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Great Muta, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading