The Great Muta Announces Plans to Retire Next Spring

The Great Muta has only five matches left in his in-ring career, with the wrestling legend announcing his retirement plans over the weekend. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that during Sunday night’s CyberFight Festival 2022, Muta (aka Keiji Mutoh) announced that he will work five more matches before he retires in the spring of 2023.

Muta’s career spans nearly 40 years and includes a host of title wins across Japan including in AJPW, NJPW, NOAH and more.