– Fresh off their recent exit from WWE, The Grizzled Young Veterans have been announced for a huge title matchup at House of Glory Wrestling’s The Darkest Hour on Friday, December 1. James Drake and Zack Gibson will face The Man Event for the HOG Tag Team Titles.

The Darkest Hour will be held in New York City at the NYC Arena. Here’s the full announcement:

The Mane Event defend against Grizzled Young Veterans at HOG The Darkest Hour 12/1 in NYC

HOG Tag Team Championship Match set for The Darkest Hour

Former NXT UK Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans are coming to House of Glory The Darkest Hour on December 1st. House of Glory officials have signed them for a huge match.

It will be The Mane Event (Midas Black and Jay Lyon) defending their HOG Tag Team Championships against the debuting Zack Gibson and James Drake.

Liverpool’s number one tag team has their sights set on beating every team in their way and proving they are the best tag team in the world. Can they become tag team champions in House Of Glory? Only time will tell.

The Mane Event, most recently successfully defended their titles against Ca$hflow Inc. Midas Black and Jay Lyon are running the tag team scene right now and will not let any team stop them. Will they be able to defeat the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions on December 1st?

Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $20.

Also signed so far:

HOG Heavyweight Championship Match

Matt Cardona (C) vs. Mike Santana

HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match

Charles Mason (C) vs. Carlos Ramirez

Swerve Strickland w/ Prince Nana vs. Mike Bailey

Ken Broadway vs. Encore Moore

HOG Cruiserweight Champion Nolo Kitano

HOG Women’s Champion Ultra Violette

The NYC Arena is easily accessible via MTA, LIRR, and limited street parking is available

Stay tuned to HOG Wrestling social media channels for more announcements.