The Gunns Retain Tag Team Titles In At AEW Revolution, Attacked By Returning FTR (Clips)

The Gunns passed the biggest test of their young run as AEW World Tag Team Champions at Revolution, but ran into a returning FTR after the match. Austin and Colten Gunn defeated The Acclaimed, Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett, and Orange Cassidy & Danhausen at Sunday’s PPV to retain their titles. After the match, The Gunns said that they deserved respect before FTR’s music played and the duo ran down and laid out the champs before posing with their titles.

The Gunns’ title reign now stands at 26 days, having won the titles on the February 8th episode of Dynamite. FTR, meanwhile, were last seen in AEW on the December 12th, 2022 episode of Dynamite where they lost to the Gunns.

You can see highlights from the match below, and our live coverage of the PPV here.