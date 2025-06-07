wrestling / News
The Hardys, Leon Slater & ‘Home Town Man’ Beat The System At TNA Against All Odds
The Hardys and Leon Slater got some help from a masked “hometown man” to defeat The System at TNA Against All Odds. Friday’s TNA+ event saw the babyfaces joined by what appeared to be a masked Cody Deaner in their eight-man tag team match against Moose, Eddie Edwards, Bryan Myers, and JDC.
Deaner is currently without a contract in TNA storyline and failed to earn one at TNA Rebellion when he lost to Eddie Edwards. The match ended with Slater rolling up Moose for the win.
.@MATTHARDYBRAND, @JEFFHARDYBRAND and @LEONSLATER_ recruited "The Hometown Man" as their partner!


— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025
The Hometown man is OVER!


— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025
Triple Twist of Fate! @LEONSLATER_ @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND


— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025
