wrestling / News

The Hardys, Leon Slater & ‘Home Town Man’ Beat The System At TNA Against All Odds

June 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Against All Odds Hardys Leon Slater Cody Deaner Image Credit: TNA

The Hardys and Leon Slater got some help from a masked “hometown man” to defeat The System at TNA Against All Odds. Friday’s TNA+ event saw the babyfaces joined by what appeared to be a masked Cody Deaner in their eight-man tag team match against Moose, Eddie Edwards, Bryan Myers, and JDC.

Deaner is currently without a contract in TNA storyline and failed to earn one at TNA Rebellion when he lost to Eddie Edwards. The match ended with Slater rolling up Moose for the win.

