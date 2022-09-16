The Headbangers Comment On Their History With The Insane Clown Posse

During a recent appearance on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, the Headbangers revisited their interactions with the Insane Clown Posse and shared a few details about how the history between their respective pairs has turned out (h/t to Wrestling Inc). Former WWE Tag Team Champions Mosh and Thrasher were asked the about their notorious 1998 event with ICP and provided some context to the eventual incident involving chair shots.

“They were going to put us together as a faction and we were going to feud with DX. With Glenn and I going against Billy [Gunn] and Road Dogg,” Mosh began. ICP apparently requested more pay from Vince McMahon due to the populatrity of the angle at the time. “From that point forward it kind of got squashed,” Mosh continued. “That’s when we did the chairs and we beat the shit out of them with the chairs. We were told it needed to be laid in and it needed to be hard or maybe we wouldn’t be back the next day either was kind of the insinuation that we got and so we did what we were told to do and that was basically it.”

Mosh then described a following occasion — maybe five or six years ago — when he got a call from ICP to put in an appearance at The Gathering of Juggalos. Mosh was perhaps justifiably suspicious that the offer was a prelude to payback for the Headbangers. “I threw out this astronomical number for them to book us and they agreed to pay and I was like, ‘Oh, no,'” he stated. “They came running over to us and the way they were running, we were like, ‘Uh oh, here we go.'”

The welcome the wrestlers received was, in reality, quite different than they anticipated. “It was like big hugs. They were like, ‘You guys beat the shit out of us. Like that was so much fun. We loved it, it was so awesome.'”

The continuing relationship with the Headbangers and ICP turned out positively both personally and professionally, and the wrestlers say they’ve been back to the Gathering a few times since. Mosh thinks the original angle with The Oddities did have potential, but thinks ICP’s approach killed it, possibly due to bad advice from their business partners.

“I think it really could have went really well and it could have went far if they would have kept their egos in check. It was the egos, when they went in the next day demanding more money, it got squashed.”

You can watch the full episode with the Headbangers below.