The IInspiration Exposed To COVID-19, Will Miss Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill
Impact Wrestling has announced that The IInspiration (Jessica McKay & Cassie Lee) have been exposed to COVID-19 and as a result will miss tomorrow night’s Hard to Kill PPV. The two were set to defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championship against The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood). Here’s a press release with the updated card:
THE IINSPIRATION TO MISS HARD TO KILL® PAY-PER-VIEW TOMORROW NIGHT
Jessica McKay & Cassie Lee to self-isolate after exposure to COVID
(January 7, 2022) – The IInspiration, Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, will not be defending their Knockouts World Tag-Team Championship at IMPACT Wrestling’s HARD TO KILL Pay-Per-View event tomorrow night.
The champions informed IMPACT Wrestling that they have been in close contact with an individual who shortly thereafter tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and with the health of their peers in mind, Jessica and Cassie will self-isolate over the weekend.
IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore said: “IMPACT’s COVID protocols are in place to keep our talent roster, staff and fans safe. I am sure the fans will share The IInspiration’s and my disappointment that they won’t be in action at tomorrow’s stacked HARD TO KILL event, but we look forward to their return soon.”
The annual HARD TO KILL event, sponsored by THE FREE FALL movie, takes place in Dallas at 8pmET/5pmPT and is available on cable & satellite providers in North America and worldwide via FITE. Order NOW: https://www.fite.tv/watch/hard-to-kill-2022/2pafo/
IMPACT Wrestling Presents HARD TO KILL, Saturday Night
IMPACT World Title Triple-Threat Match
Moose (C) vs W. Morrissey vs Matt Cardona
Knockouts World Title Match – Texas Death Match
Mickie James (C) vs Deonna Purrazzo
Grudge Match
Josh Alexander vs JONAH
First Ever Knockouts Ultimate-X Match
Lady Frost vs Tasha Steelz vs Alisha Edwards vs Jordynne Grace vs Chelsea Green vs Rosemary
Hardcore War Match
The Good Brothers & Violent By Design vs Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath, Rhino and Eddie Edwards
Ring of Honor Championship
Jonathan Gresham (C) vs Chris Sabin
X-Division Championship
Trey Miguel (C) Vs Steve Maclin
