The Masked Wrestler Series Streaming for Free Tonight on Multiple Platforms

– Independent Wrestling.tv that The Masked Wrestler original series will be premiering for free tonight on multiple platforms. Fans will be able to stream the debut episode on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Live, IWTV, and FITE TV. You can view the announcement below:

THE MASKED WRESTLER SERIES PREMIERE SPECIAL TONIGHT

Watch for free on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Live, IWTV and Fite TV!

IWTV will be partnering with multiple platforms to present the series premiere of their highly anticipated new original series, The Masked Wrestler, for FREE TONIGHT.

This special, one time only event, will see the first episode of the series stream on IWTV, FITE.TV, Beyond Wrestling’s YouTube channel, EFFY’s Twitch channel and the Independent Wrestling Facebook page.

The series will consist of seven episodes, and will see eight masked wrestlers compete in a single-elimination tournament whose winner will go on to receive an IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship opportunity at a date of their choosing.

The series will also feature a cast of panelists tasked with speculating on the identities of the wrestlers in the tournament, including current AEW star and former IWTV Independent Wrestling Champion, Kris Statlander. She’s joined by former VH1 reality tv contestant (I Love New York) and current wrestler Mr. Brickster, and independent wrestler, and producer of the upcoming “Paris is Bumping” Billy Dixon.

Episode One of The Masked Wrestler will premiere at 10pm EDT TONIGHT immediately following AEW Dynamite and NXT,