The New Day Thinks The Fans Will Eventually ‘Get On Board’ With Them Again

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling (via Fightful, The New Day spoke about their recent heel turn and said that they always try to be themselves and eventually the fans ‘get on board.’ The pair turned heel after kicking Big E out of the group and have since been feuding with the LWO.

Kofi Kingston said: “To be honest, we’ve always just been ourselves. This is the burden of the martyr. We always know that what we are doing is for a good cause, and whether the people get on board right away or they get on board later, that doesn’t really affect us either way. Our job is to go out and do what we think is right, and we know that eventually the people will get on board too.“