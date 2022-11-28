wrestling / News

The New Day Pay Tribute To Jason David Frank at WWE Live Event

November 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Day Xavier Woods Kofi Kingston WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

At a live event last night in Portland, The New Day paid tribute to former Powers Rangers actor Jason David Frank. Frank passed away earlier this month at the age of 49. They both wore attire to the ring that resembled two of his ranger outfits on the show. Xavier Woods was dressed as the White Ranger and Kofi Kingston was the Green.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jason David Frank, New Day, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading