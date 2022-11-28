The New Day Pay Tribute To Jason David Frank at WWE Live Event

At a live event last night in Portland, The New Day paid tribute to former Powers Rangers actor Jason David Frank. Frank passed away earlier this month at the age of 49. They both wore attire to the ring that resembled two of his ranger outfits on the show. Xavier Woods was dressed as the White Ranger and Kofi Kingston was the Green.

Thanks for having some fun with us tonight as we celebrated our friend JDF #WWEPortland pic.twitter.com/QqARgfsxLY — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) November 28, 2022