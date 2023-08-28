The Rascalz Capture Impact Tag Team Titles At Emergence

The Rascalz are Impact World Tag Team Champions at last, winning the titles at Impact Emergence. Trey Miguel and Zachaery Wentz defeated SubCulture to win the titles at Sunday’s PPV. You can see some highlights from the match below.

The win marks the team’s first reign with the titles and ends SubCulture’s first reign at 44 days, having won the titles from ABC at Slammiversary. You can see our live coverage of the show here.