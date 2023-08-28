wrestling / News
The Rascalz Capture Impact Tag Team Titles At Emergence
The Rascalz are Impact World Tag Team Champions at last, winning the titles at Impact Emergence. Trey Miguel and Zachaery Wentz defeated SubCulture to win the titles at Sunday’s PPV. You can see some highlights from the match below.
The win marks the team’s first reign with the titles and ends SubCulture’s first reign at 44 days, having won the titles from ABC at Slammiversary. You can see our live coverage of the show here.
Sparks are flying already in this IMPACT World Tag Team Championship match! @Flash_Morgan @ZacharyWentz #Emergence pic.twitter.com/4zmcFnNicz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
.@MandrewsJunior is taking care of BOTH Rascalz all on his own! #Emergence pic.twitter.com/vF4Qdh5az9
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
SUBCULTURE and The Rascalz are putting it ALL on the line! @TheTreyMiguel @ZacharyWentz @Flash_Morgan @MandrewsJunior #Emergence pic.twitter.com/KYO8hrxgBu
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
HOT FIRE FLAME OFF THE RAMP!@TheTreyMiguel @ZacharyWentz @Flash_Morgan @MandrewsJunior #Emergence pic.twitter.com/tkRjgCU1Rb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
Devastating Tag Move from The Rascalz! @TheTreyMiguel @ZacharyWentz #Emergence pic.twitter.com/rorlKjZ2UO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
#ANDNEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions!@TheTreyMiguel @ZacharyWentz #Emergence pic.twitter.com/k4P2LcK5B8
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023