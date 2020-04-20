The Revival Tease Joining NWA Crockett Cup, Reveal New Team Logo

In a post on Twitter, the NWA asked fans which team they wanted to see win the Crockett Cup, assuming they get to hold this year’s event still. The PPV was set to happen this month but was cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Cash Wheeler (formerly Dash Wilder in WWE) simply replied #FTR. Dave Lagana replied, so the two are at least aware of each other now. Meanwhile, Dax Harwood (Scott Dawson) posted a new logo that seems to confirm that the team will be calling themselves The Revolt now. They filed a trademark for the name last week.