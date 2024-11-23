wrestling / News
The Rizzler Meets Orange Cassidy Backstage at AEW Full Gear
November 23, 2024 | Posted by
Viral sensation The Rizzler is backstage at AEW Full Gear and will appear at the Zero Hour kickoff show tonight. Before that, he met up with Orange Cassidy, who will be in the main event. The clip features the two staring at each other before going their separate ways. There’s no word on if Rizzler will provide Cassidy with some much needed backup against the Death Riders tonight.
