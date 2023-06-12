The Rock Addresses Criticism of First XFL Season Under His Management

In a post on Twitter, The Rock responded to an article by Forbes’ Jabari Young, who suggested the XFL will not likely succeed. The league, now run by The Rock & Dany Garcia, lost an estimated $60 million in 2023. The first season was also held this year.

Rock wrote: “I’ve tried to tell him his whole life but he’s never listened to me. I play the long game in business and XFL is no exception. We saw some nice successes and took some L’s in our first season that we learn from. 75-100 XFL players will be competing in NFL camps this fall. That’s a big number that will continue to grow season over season. We’re in it for the long haul. Step by step building the league of opportunity. Like with any venture, success takes time. Thanks XFL fans for the love & support.”