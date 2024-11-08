The Rock Says He Comes Back To WWE Any Opportunity He Has

The Rock says he’s taking every opportunity he gets to return to WWE. The actor and WWE star spoke with LADBible for a new interview and spoke about his appearances with the company and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On his future with WWE: “Any opportunity I can to go back and not only make appearances, but help to expand the company, whether domestically or globally, I always go back. It’s also part of my obligation that I happily do.”

On joining the TKO Board of Directors: “I came along in the 90s and wrestled for Vince into the 2000s, so there’s some real connective tissue that goes back generations, and for that I will forever be grateful, because it provided me a platform and a way to express myself in ways that nothing else would allow, other than actingSo the opportunity for me to become a director, sit on the board, take that position, is just another way that I could help the company grow.”