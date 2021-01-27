WWE News: The Rock Hypes Young Rock Series, Aleah James on Signing With WWE

– The Rock’s Young Rock comedy series arrives on NBC next month, and the People’s Champ took to social media to promote the show. Rock shared the first trailer that debuted earlier this month, writing:

“Our 1st official trailer for @NBC’s #YoungRock. Humbly shaking my head at the wild Forrest Gump-ish life I’ve lived. And man the lessons I learned along the way from loved ones who now walk in the clouds. Look forward to making ya laugh & maybe a little bit more. FEB 16th!”

– Aleah James spoke with the BBC for a new interview discussing her signing with WWE during the pandemic. Recalling the moment when she was made the offer despite not having done a tryout, James said, “I didn’t even say anything. They asked: ‘Is that something that you’re interested in?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah! Yes!’ It didn’t even feel real, I was so confused.”