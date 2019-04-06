wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock’s Latest Movie Wraps Filming, Undisputed Era Argue After NXT Takeover, Becky Lynch Tries Not To Laugh At Her Own Jokes
– The Rock revealed on Instagram that production has wrapped on Jumanji 3 in Atlanta.
View this post on Instagram
✌🏾out from Dr. Smolder Bravestone of JUMANJI. That’s a wrap on our Atlanta portion of production. A huge THANK YOU to our hard working & talented Georgia film crew. Once again, it’s been my pleasure to put in the work with all of you and look forward to our next adventure down the road. Our production train rolls on to shoot in some pretty wild locations – the hot jungles 🌴 to the icy snow capped mountains 🏔 and to the blistering desert 🐫 dunes. Still much work to be done, but we’re making something pretty cool & fun for our audiences around the world this Christmas. #teamwork #JUMANJI #TheSmolderingDoctor @hhgarcia41 📸
– Fine Brothers Entertainment has posted a new video in which Becky Lynch has to keep from laughing at her own Twitter jokes about Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.
– After Adam Cole’s loss to Johnny Gargano last night at NXT Takeover, tensions boiled over between the members of the Undisputed Era.
