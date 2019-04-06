wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock’s Latest Movie Wraps Filming, Undisputed Era Argue After NXT Takeover, Becky Lynch Tries Not To Laugh At Her Own Jokes

April 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock Jumanji Dwayne Johnson

– The Rock revealed on Instagram that production has wrapped on Jumanji 3 in Atlanta.

– Fine Brothers Entertainment has posted a new video in which Becky Lynch has to keep from laughing at her own Twitter jokes about Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

– After Adam Cole’s loss to Johnny Gargano last night at NXT Takeover, tensions boiled over between the members of the Undisputed Era.

