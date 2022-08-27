wrestling / News
The Rock Looks Back On His Summerslam 2002 Match With Brock Lesnar
In a post on Instagram, The Rock reflected on his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE Summerslam 2002, which was his last match as a full-time wrestler.
He wrote: “20 years ago this week, we made history in New York and pro wrestling was never the same again ——
The Rock vs Brock Lesnar
WWE UNDISPUTED CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
I always had great chemistry with Brock as he was one of the greatest pure athletes I’ve ever danced with.
We spent about 6 months wrestling around the world together, grooming Brock to become @WWE Heavyweight Champion.
It culminated to this historic SUMMER SLAM PPV where the crowd was absolutely electric.
Historic for two reasons:
#1) In wrestling terms, I “did the honors” of having Brock beat me right in the middle of the ring, 1-2-3.
Brock is new champion.
Brock is new face of WWE.
#2) My contract was up in WWE and I quietly – and GRATEFULLY – retired as a full time pro wrestler after an incredible (and insanely short) 6 year career.
It’s so wildly incomprehensible at times when I think back – that I only wrestled for 6 YEARS.
How crazy is that irony?
A 6 YEAR CAREER —
What a journey.
