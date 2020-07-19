wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: The Rock Comments On Moose Using Rock Bottom at Slammiversary, Bound for Glory Announced

July 18, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
The Rock Dwayne Johnson The Titan Games

– After using a Rock Bottom against Tommy Dreamer tonight at Impact Slammiversary, Moose gave a shout out to The Rock:

“Rock Bottom….. shout out to the @TheRock #Slammiversary”

The Rock himself responded, saying: “Get it big dog!!! 💪🏾👊🏾”

– Impact Wrestling announced their Bound for Glory PPV will take place October 24th. No word yet on where the show will take place, though they have held recent tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Moose, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Ashish

More Stories

loading