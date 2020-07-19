wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: The Rock Comments On Moose Using Rock Bottom at Slammiversary, Bound for Glory Announced
July 18, 2020 | Posted by
– After using a Rock Bottom against Tommy Dreamer tonight at Impact Slammiversary, Moose gave a shout out to The Rock:
“Rock Bottom….. shout out to the @TheRock #Slammiversary”
The Rock himself responded, saying: “Get it big dog!!! 💪🏾👊🏾”
Get it big dog!!! 💪🏾👊🏾
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 19, 2020
– Impact Wrestling announced their Bound for Glory PPV will take place October 24th. No word yet on where the show will take place, though they have held recent tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Extreme Rules ‘Swamp Fight’ Filming Details & Finish (SPOILERS)
- Backstage Rumor on Impact Wrestling Attempting to Sign Former TNA Names for Upcoming Tapings (Possible Spoiler)
- Eddie Edwards Reveals Who He Wants Mystery Man At Impact Slammiversary To Be
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Jeff Jarrett & Road Dogg Walking Out of WWE At In Your House 2, Talking to Jarrett About the Incident