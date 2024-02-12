The Rock On Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Relationship: ‘I Love It’

The Rock is known for being a Swiftie, and he’s unsurprisingly a fan of the pop star’s relationship with Travis Kelce. The celebrity has received an ludicrous amount of attention and scrutiny to the point of conspiracy theories and more, and the actor & WWE star was asked about it during an interview with CNN about the Super Bowl. (Yes, this is an article I’m writing up for the wrestling zone. Life is weird.)

“I love it,” Rock said. “I don’t have a problem with it, I feel like it’s all part of the game and it’s all the game that we play. Guy starts dating a girl who happens to be the biggest star in the world and he’s a badass SOB on the field. He’s a bad dude in the game and it’s part of a story, but at the end of the day – and I shared this with a few people I’ve talked to privately – is just all that goes away.”

He continued, “You [Wire] played the game, so you know at this level, all that stuff goes away. You have to strip it all away and you have one intention and one focus and that’s just to ball out and play the game. That’s the beauty of it. Like you got all the bells and the whistles and the cache and the pomp and circumstance and all this awesome hype that happens surrounding this Super Bowl. This is a big one this year. It’s a big one, man, with a lot on the line and legacy on the line.”

Swift’s presence at the Super Bowl today has received a ton of media interest, with the pop icon travelling from an Eras Tour stop in Japan to Las Vegas to watch her partner play for the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.