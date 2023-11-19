The Rock Recalls Being Told He Was Winning WWE Debut At Survivor Series

The Rock made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996, and he recently recalled being told he would win the match. The Great One teamed with Jake Roberts, Marc Mero and Barry Windham against Crush, Goldust, Jerry Lawler, and Hunter Hearst Helmsley and was the sole survivor on the match. During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rock talked about being told by Vince McMahon that he would win and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc)

On being told he was winning: “Vince brings me in and says, ‘You’re gonna win the whole thing tonight.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He goes, ‘You’re gonna win the whole thing. I’m gonna throw you right into the fire.’ I’ll never forget this. He’s like, ‘You’re either gonna f—ing sink or you’re gonna swim — it’s New York City. It’s up to you.'”

On being grateful to the other competitors in the match: “All those guys in the ring that night … I’ll forever be grateful for them because they allowed that to happen.”