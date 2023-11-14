– During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, The Rock discussed his recent return to WWE in September and how it came about. The Rock revealed that when he was in Boulder for ESPN College GameDay, he found out SmackDown was in town the same day, and then he informed WWE President Nick Khan that he was going to SmackDown. Below are some highlights and a clip from The Rock’s appearance on The Tonight Show:

The Rock on how his recent WWE return came together: “So, here’s the crazy thing about that. We were in Boulder. I was there for College GameDay, and I found out the night before that WWE SmackDown was going to be in Denver, which is right up the road. So I called my buddies at WWE, Nick Khan, and I said, ‘I heard SmackDown is here, can you confirm that?’ ‘It is.’ ‘Good. Well, The Rock is coming to SmackDown.’ And I went out there — it was a really an incredible thing. I’ve been really lucky over the years to entertain in a lot of different ways, but that kind of connection with the WWE audience — by the way, that kind of connection is just like this tonight with a live audience. There’s nothing like it. There’s nothing like it.”

On how the fans had no idea he was going to apepar: “So, my music hit, ‘If you smell–‘ I went out there, they had no idea. And you guys know how hard it is to keep a secret. It doesn’t exist. This was a full on secret. The people went nuts. 13,000 people sounded like 130,000 people. And it was just incredible. WWE audience is my family, and I love them and it was incredible. There’s nothing like going to SmackDown, and laying the SmackDown on their candy asses all night long.”

On laying the smack down: "And by the way, I gotta say, not only is that connection, just like this, incredible, but there's nothing like going to SmackDown and laying the SmackDown on their candy asses all night long."

