The Sandman Says He Forgot High-Fiving Michael Jordan As Seen on The Last Dance

The Sandman was a surprising cameo in ESPN’s Michael JordanThe Last Dance docuseries, and it was a big surprise to him as well because he didn’t remember the moment. The ECW original spoke with Pro Wrestling Sheet and revealed that the moment, in which he was in the background for the Chicago Bulls’ 1998 championship celebration and high-fived Jordan, wasn’t one he remembered happening at this point.

“I don’t remember that part at all, Jordan coming out of the f**king bus and high-fiving him,” Sandman said. “I swear to God, I don’t remember it. I haven’t told anybody that story! I can’t find a person I’ve told that story to, that I high-fived Jordan, because I f**king forgot.”

Sandman noted that he got into the game when he was driving to a friend’s picnic in Salt Lake City where he had moved to start a concrete business and saw on a billboard that the Jazz were playing Jordan and the Bulls, which was game six of the 1998 NBA Finals. He said he pulled his van, family and all, off the highway and went to Delta Center where he found a scalper and bought 11 tickets for $175 each, getting enough for his family, friends and some of their friends. He noted, “I’m making three grand a week back then. It wasn’t a s**t ton. I’m like ‘Are you kidding me, no problem.’”

The Bulls beat the Jazz in that game to capture the championship. While he doesn’t remember the high-five with Jordan, he does remember meeting Scottie Pippen and taking pictures with him and the Trophy which was after Jordan had left.

Sandman said of seeing himself in the documentary, “I’m with my girl, I’m laying in bed. It’s a quarter to eleven. I was not expecting to see myself. When I saw myself, I screamed and yelled so loud. She’s still mad at me for it. She was scared, got up and ran out of the f*cking condo. I was freaking out so bad.”

You can listen to the full interview at the link.