The Sandman Recalls Working With Sabu In ECW, Reflects On Sabu’s In-Ring Character

The Sandman worked with Sabu for back during their days in ECW, and he recently talked about working with the late ECW star. Sandman appeared on a Sabu tribute episode of Busted Open Radio on Monday and shared his memories of working with him; you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On working with Sabu in the ring: “An AEW match — how many things is an AEW six-man [match] remembering right now? 150 things to go on in the ring in a 20 minute match? Sabu, we went out there with like three [or] four ideas of what we wanted to do, you know what I mean? It didn’t have to be, ‘Tackle, drop down, hip toss.’ You know what I’m saying? You just go out there and you flow and you feel it.”

on Sabu’s character: “He didn’t cut promos. Sabu, because the guy knows who he is and he knows who his character is, he knows you’re not supposed to go out there and talk like his regular American self.”