The Undertaker Recalls How He Felt Performing At Over the Edge 1999 After Owen Hart’s Death

In the latest episode of Six Feet Under (via Fightful), The Undertaker spoke about how he felt performing at WWE Over the Edge 1999 following the death of Owen Hart. Hart, who fell from the rafters in a stunt gone wrong, died halfway through the show. The Undertaker was in the night’s main event, as the show continued after the tragic news.

He said: “It’s such an interesting time period. We’re all grinding, trying to do the best that we could. Trying to process the information that somebody had just passed away due to the rigging accident, a guy that you spent tons of time with and seen every day for years, and you just lose him. One minute he’s there, the next he’s not, and you have to go out, put the pieces together and try to perform. It was probably one of the most difficult, definitely mentally, one of the toughest days I ever had. If you go back and watch the footage, you can see it on everybody’s face. There is just a huge element to the match and everything that is going on. You can tell that no one really wanted to be out there. It’s still very raw and you’re processing this information, but you’re also trying to entertain these people. You live by the motto back then, ‘the show must go on,’ I just don’t know if that was the right thing to do. I won the World Title that night. You don’t celebrate. There was no celebrating that night. Although we had already been told, you still didn’t believe it. We were hoping that something miraculous had happened and it wasn’t true. Hindsight being 20/20…you also have an arena full of people. I didn’t envy Vince [Vince McMahon] and having to make that decision. It was a tough call. In the heat of it, I just know it was difficult to do my job that night.“