The Undertaker Praises Israel Adesanya’s Entrance at UFC 276

– As previously reported, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya had an Undertaker style entrance for his title defense at last night’s UFC 276 event. MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani spoke to The Undertaker, who shared his thoughts on the entrance.

The Undertaker said on the entrance, “I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!”

Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier in the main event of last night’s UFC 276 card, winning the fight by unanimous decision. The event was held on the same night in Las Vegas as WWE Money in the Bank 2022. Money in the Bank was held at MGM Grand Garden Arena, while UFC 276 was held at T-Mobile Arena.