The Undertaker Returns At WWE Super Showdown, Attacks AJ Styles (Pics, Video)

February 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Undertaker made his WWE return today at WWE Super Showdown, attacking AJ Styles to presumably build their rumored Wrestlemania match. Styles was the fifth entrant in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match, after R-Truth defeated Bobby Lashley, Andrade and Erick Rowan. Styles made Truth submit, and then Rey Mysterio was set to enter. The OC beat up Mysterio, then Undertaker laid out the OC and made his entrance. He chokeslammed Styles and presumably took Mysterio’s place, pinning styles and winning the trophy. You can see photos and video from the match below.

