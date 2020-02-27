wrestling / News
The Undertaker Returns At WWE Super Showdown, Attacks AJ Styles (Pics, Video)
The Undertaker made his WWE return today at WWE Super Showdown, attacking AJ Styles to presumably build their rumored Wrestlemania match. Styles was the fifth entrant in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match, after R-Truth defeated Bobby Lashley, Andrade and Erick Rowan. Styles made Truth submit, and then Rey Mysterio was set to enter. The OC beat up Mysterio, then Undertaker laid out the OC and made his entrance. He chokeslammed Styles and presumably took Mysterio’s place, pinning styles and winning the trophy. You can see photos and video from the match below.
Here are the rules for the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy #GauntletMatch… and it kicks off #WWESSD LIVE RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/B72Of5P7KG
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 27, 2020
Weigh in.
The WINNER of the prestigious Tuwaiq Trophy will be _________.#WWESSD pic.twitter.com/9dka6mj3qf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
WHAT'S UP?!@RonKillings is lookin' to add some prestigious hardware to his collection at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/HVpYQ2kUdG
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
💪 💪#WWESSD @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/DwlQsJ339Y
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
You won't find many that hit HARDER than @fightbobby. #WWESSD #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/w9x2ojfONS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
See you tomorrow, @JohnCena!#WWESSD @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/trccTCzV0o
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
An IRATE @fightbobby isn't taking this loss lightly…@RonKillings has advanced in this #GauntletMatch! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/KrA94HuHin
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
.@RonKillings pays homage to his "childhood hero" @JohnCena during the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/YwfSeDAt7s
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
Look who's coming to pick the BONES of @RonKillings…#WWESSD @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/lNiZTM46Cb
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
Safe to assume @AndradeCienWWE thought he'd be DONE with @RonKillings by now… #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/dxywIcxwIP
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
Amazingly, @RonKillings SURVIVED @AndradeCienWWE… but THIS can't be good.#WWESSD @ERICKROWAN pic.twitter.com/4B61cbVE8W
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
NOT HIS PRECIOUS.#WWESSD @ERICKROWAN pic.twitter.com/1gZNN0DSm4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
It may look like @RonKillings is done… but he's very much ALIVE in this #GauntletMatch thanks to a disqualification! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/abpVCoRSup
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
The PHENOMENAL ONE is about to seize this moment as the Tuwaiq Trophy #GauntletMatch continues LIVE on @WWENetwork!#WWESSD @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/S0XadMmkFA
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 27, 2020
WHAT'S UP, MOTHER LOVERS?!#WWESSD @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/VtbylSwE8E
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
Well, @AJStylesOrg has advanced, but… where's @reymysterio? #WWESSD #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/kdz2giNXjH
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
#TheOC @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE are laying WASTE to @reymysterio backstage! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/S0KLbdpPyP
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
WAIT. JUST. A MINUTE. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/YpgqHgjnPQ
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
THE UNDERTAKER IS LIVE AT #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/CitfwnMiBY
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 27, 2020
Goosebumps.#WWESSD #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/UabOvrFfDa
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
JUST LIKE THAT…
The #Undertaker is the WINNER of the prestigious Tuwaiq Trophy at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/UJzlXKKRCe
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
