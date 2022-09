In a post on Instagram, The Undertaker showed video and photos of his new custom-made home gym from Bert Sorin and Sorinex. The equipment features the Undertaker logo.

He wrote: “Wow! I can’t thank Bert Sorin and all the great people at @sorinex for outfitting my new gym! Totally blown away by it! #workout #swole #fitness #wwe #squatober”