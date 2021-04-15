The Undertaker Recalls His WrestleMania 25 Match With Shawn Michaels, What Made The Match So Special

In a recent interview on ESPN’s SportsNation, The Undertaker discussed his WrestleMania 25 match with Shawn Michaels, his reaction backstage after the match, and much more. You can read Triple H’s comments below.

The Undertaker on his WrestleMania 25 match with Shawn Michaels: “That’s probably, as far as I’m concerned and my body of work, that is the epitome of a great story, great characters, and then the ability to pay it off in the ring with a quality match. I think it was probably one of my finest moments technically. There was such a huge buildup to that match, and with Shawn’s storied career and my storied career, we were in the twilight of our careers. But I remember them not putting us on last, and we both kind of took that as a slap in the face. It was looking at each other and going, ‘Alright, who’s gonna follow us?’ That’s good because you always want to go out and you always want to be at the top of the page and have people try to follow you. That night, I think we delivered on every aspect of storytelling and match quality. It was just a really special night where everything clicked. It was everything good about what wrestling is.”

On his reaction after the match and what made it so special: “I’ve always kind of a pessimist when it comes to my matches. I would never watch my matches back with anybody else. I’d have to sit by myself so I can pick them apart and say, ‘Wow, I should have done this.’ That night, other than missing the cameraman on the dive over to the top which even added to the story because it was such a nasty bump that I took, but even that ended up turning something bad into something really good. Just everything was the way it was supposed to be and there was so much ad-lib in that match, and that is something that you can do when you have guys that you trust and have that kind of ring acumen. All I had to worry about that night was being The Undertaker. I didn’t have to worry about Shawn and what Shawn was going to do because I knew he was going to be right there. So, those are those kinds of special nights that you don’t have to think for your opponent, you don’t have to come up with something because you know he’s on the same wavelength as you are. It was the perfect storm, and I couldn’t have been more happy with how that turned out.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN’s SportsNation with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.