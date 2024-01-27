wrestling / News
The Weeknd To Provide Wrestlemania Theme Song For Fifth Year in a Row
January 27, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced that The Weeknd is providing the theme song for this year’s Wrestlemania, his fifth time doing so. In fact, he’s the only artist ever to provide the theme song for five years in a row. The song is called “Gasoline”, from his album Dawn FM.
With #WrestleMania season right around the corner, @TheWeeknd becomes the only artist in WWE history to have 5 Official Theme Songs 5 years in a row. “Gasoline” from the album Dawn FM is an Official Theme Song of #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/pgdulRmvZX
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2024
