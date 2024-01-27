wrestling / News

The Weeknd To Provide Wrestlemania Theme Song For Fifth Year in a Row

January 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Weeknd - After Hours

WWE has announced that The Weeknd is providing the theme song for this year’s Wrestlemania, his fifth time doing so. In fact, he’s the only artist ever to provide the theme song for five years in a row. The song is called “Gasoline”, from his album Dawn FM.

