The Young Bucks Top PWI Tag Team 50 List
Pro Wrestling Illustrated has announced the top five for their PWI Tag Team 50 list, with The Young Bucks on top this year. The Bucks were AEW tag team champions for most of the year. The team barely missed out on the top ten last year, hitting #1. FTR, who were #1 last year, did not place in the top five. That group includes:
1. The Young Bucks (#11 in 2020)
2. Lucha Bros (#7 in 2020)
3. Dangerous Tekkers (#30 in 2020)
4. The Usos (unranked in 2020)
5. ALK (Giulia & Syuri) (unranked in 2020)
Several of the tag teams that were in the top ten last year (Kenny Omega & Hangman Page, Sasha Banks & Bayley, The North, Roppongi 3K) have split up since then. A minimum of 10 matches or 4 months as tag team is required for consideration.
Congratulations to Matt & Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, for ranking #1 in the second annual PWI #TagTeam50! To see who else made the cut, grab the digital edition or preorder the print magazine from https://t.co/ylNeV87zar pic.twitter.com/3QCzjBkf52
— PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) December 2, 2021
