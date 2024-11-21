Thekla Set To Host Art Exhibition Ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

STARDOM’s Thekla is set to host an art exhibition the week of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. The STARDOM roster member revealed during an interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast that she is hosting the exhibition on January 2nd, a couple of days before Wrestle Kingdom takes place. You can see some highlights from the discussion below:

On balancing her artistic work with her wrestling: “It’s hard with the time because you see our schedules. It’s really wild. Usually I just happen to be on hiatus for one reason or another and then that’s usually when I don’t have to wrestle, I have to do something else and it’s usually creative stuff to kind of get my mind off the physical. For example, the painting right now, I’m into painting and I’m actually preparing an exhibition, but I’ll talk about that a little more later. So usually the wrestling inspires the painting and then the painting, whatever happens between me and my art, inspires what I do in the ring. That’s something that’s been really working very well for me. When it comes to creative outlet, as you said, usually I do the shirts and I design the costumes and the gear. I write the music or even coming up with things for HATE is very creative process for me.”

On her art exhibition plans: “Right now we have the painting and I’m actually preparing a new exhibition in Tokyo and for everybody who’s going to come out to wrestle at Kingdom weekend, this is very interesting because I especially designed it to be around that time because usually especially throughout my first two exhibitions here in Tokyo. It was mostly during a time where only Japanese people could see it. I know that a lot of people from overseas come over to watch Wrestle Kingdom. We have a big show, STARDOM, before that at Sumo Hall and then we have the AEW and New Japan joint show, Wrestle Dynasty, is on the 5th.

“So it’s like WrestleMania weekend, but in Japan and I know that a lot of fans are going to be out there for that. So I decided to have an exhibition on the 2nd of January. This is actually the first time I think I’m promoting this because it’s been a secret until now. So 2nd is going to be, it’s going to be the opening of the show and it’s a very prominent spot too, in Harajuku. Because Japan can be bit of a quiet time around New Year’s, so for everybody who’s looking for a party, I got you. It’s gonna be wild. So everybody’s invited. Everybody can come. There’s probably going to be a lot of the boys there too, because that’s usually for a very good opportunity for us to get very, very drunk and crazy. I think I have a match next day. So I might have to chill a little, but everybody else can do whatever the hell they want. Hell yeah. We’ll be good. Last two ones were very good. So whoever was there knows. I’ve got some stuff planned for the States too. So I think but no more. Say no more.”