wrestling / News
WWE News: Theme Song For NXT Takeover XXX Revealed, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown
August 5, 2020 | Posted by
– Triple H has revealed the official theme song for NXT Takeover XXX, and it comes from Metallica. The game announced on Wednesday that the thrash metal icons’ “Moth Into Flame” from S&M 2 will be the theme song for the WWE Network event, which takes place on August 22nd:
#NXTTakeOver: XXX will be our biggest event yet…so we had to make it as LOUD as possible. A special thank you to @Metallica for this #NXTLoud theme. “Moth Into Flame” gets even LOUDER on S&M2, out August 28th. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/lYe7gIgNAN
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 5, 2020
– WWE posted a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown, teasing new developments in Bray Wyatt’s attack on Alexa Bliss:
