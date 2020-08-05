wrestling / News

WWE News: Theme Song For NXT Takeover XXX Revealed, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown

August 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover XXX

– Triple H has revealed the official theme song for NXT Takeover XXX, and it comes from Metallica. The game announced on Wednesday that the thrash metal icons’ “Moth Into Flame” from S&M 2 will be the theme song for the WWE Network event, which takes place on August 22nd:

– WWE posted a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown, teasing new developments in Bray Wyatt’s attack on Alexa Bliss:

Metallica, NXT Takeover XXX, Smackdown, Triple H

