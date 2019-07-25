There Are No Current Plans For The Street Profits To Wrestle on RAW

NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) have made several appearances on RAW, usually commenting on the show or interacting with other stars. However, they haven’t done much else. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is actually all WWE plans to do with them right now. There are no current plans for Dawkins or Ford to actually wrestle on the red brand at this time. Since they’re wearing the NXT tag team titles in all of their segments, WWE considers the segmetns to be an advertisement on NXT. In other words, WWE is hoping that if fans like what they see, they’ll tune into the WWE Network every Wednesday night to see more.