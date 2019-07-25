wrestling / News
There Are No Current Plans For The Street Profits To Wrestle on RAW
July 25, 2019 | Posted by
NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) have made several appearances on RAW, usually commenting on the show or interacting with other stars. However, they haven’t done much else. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is actually all WWE plans to do with them right now. There are no current plans for Dawkins or Ford to actually wrestle on the red brand at this time. Since they’re wearing the NXT tag team titles in all of their segments, WWE considers the segmetns to be an advertisement on NXT. In other words, WWE is hoping that if fans like what they see, they’ll tune into the WWE Network every Wednesday night to see more.
More Trending Stories
- Kofi Kingston Reveals the Origin of His Jamaican Character, Why They Dropped It
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Whether He or Hulk Hogan Would Have Helped the Invasion Angle
- AJ Styles Is Excited About Paul Heyman as Executive Director of Raw, on Reforming The Club, WWE Showing Him ‘Nothing But Respect’ Ahead of New Contract
- Update on AEW/TNT Presentation at TCA, Official Title Still TBA, Cody Rhodes on ‘Wrestling Show Brought to You By Wrestlers’