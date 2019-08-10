Third Fall Revealed For Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano At NXT Takeover: Toronto II (SPOILERS)

Several reports are coming in from fans attending NXT Takeover: Toronto II, which show a steel cage hanging over the ring. Since none of the other matches are booked to be in a steel cage, it is believed that this is what William Regal will choose for the third and final fall of the main event between NXT Champion Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano. The first fall of that match is a standard match, selected by Cole, while Gargano selected a street fight for the second fall. You can follow along with 411’s live coverage right here.