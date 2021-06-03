This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Jungle Boy, Thunder Rosa Land at #1

AEW has released this week’s official rankings, with Jungle Boy and Thunder Rosa standing as the new #1 contenders after Double or Nothing. The company released the latest rankings on Wednesday, the first in two weeks after there were no rankings last week.

Jungle Boy jumped into the men’s top five and landed straight at #1 due to his Casino Battle Royale win at Double or Nothing. Hangman Page also jumped into the top five to land at #2, while Darby Allin was up one spot to #3. Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy complete the top five.

In the women’s division, Britt Baker’s championship win left a void at #1, which Thunder Rose rose one spot to claim. Tay Conti and Nyla Rose similarly rose a spot each, while Shida lands at #4. Leyla Hirsch enters the rankings at #5.

Finally, the tag team rankings saw the Varsity Blonds stick at their #1 position. The Acclaimed rose one spot to #2, while Private Party re-entered the top 5 at #3. FTR rose a spot to #4 while Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, who lost to champions the Young Bucks at Double or Nothing, are at #5. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page fell out of the top five.

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (5-0 in 2021; 46-11 Overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Miro (7-0 in 2021; 14-1 Overall)

#1 – Jungle Boy (8-1 in 2021; 47-27-1 Overall) (LW: NR)

#2 – Hangman Page (10-1 in 2021; 41-14 Overall) (LW: NR)

#3 – Darby Allin (10-1 in 2021; 33-14-1 Overall) (LW: #4)

#4 – Jon Moxley (8-1 in 2021; 41-8-1 Overall) (LW: #3)

#5 – Orange Cassidy (8-1-1 in 2021; 26-11-2 Overall) (LW: #1)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Britt Baker (11-1 in 2021; 28-14 Overall) (LW: #1)

#1 – Thunder Rosa (14-2 in 2021; 20-5 Overall) (LW: #2)

#2 – Tay Conti (14-3 in 2021; 23-6 Overall) (LW: #3)

#3 – Nyla Rose (10-2 in 2021; 33-13 Overall) (LW: #4)

#4 – Hikaru Shida (4-1 in 2021; 38-9 Overall) (LW: #1)

#5 – Leyla Hirsch (12-3 in 2021; 16-7 Overall) (LW: NR)

Tag Team Division

AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (7-0 in 2021)

#1 – The Varsity Blonds (12-4 in 2021) (LW: #1)

#2 – The Acclaimed (9-3 in 2021) (LW: #3)

#3 – Private Party (5-0 in 2021) (LW: NR)

#4 – FTR (4-0 in 2021) (LW: #5)

#5 – Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston *5-1 in 2021) (LW: #4)