This Week’s MLW Underground Is Online

This week’s episode of MLW Underground features some classic Super J-Cup USA matches, and the livestream is online. You can see the episode below, which is described as follows:

•J-Cup USA Semi-Final Match: Christopher Daniels vs. Jimmy Yang

•J-Cup USA Semi-Final Match: Sonjay Dutt vs. Eddie Colon

•Juventud Guerrera and Super Dragon vs. Los Maximos

Top ranked Junior Heavyweights from around the globe face off in J-Cup USA semi-final action this week on MLW Underground, presented by newlawoffice.com.

“The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels looks to stop Jimmy Yang’s recent momentum dead in its tracks as the two face off in a high stakes J-Cup USA semi-final match. Can Daniels move one step closer to ensuring that the MLW Junior Heavyweight Championship ends up in the grasp of Jim Mitchell’s Army Of Lost Souls, or will Yang’s unique combination of high octane aerial and technical offense prove too much for the dark priest?

Juventud Guerrera and Super Dragon join forces to take on the scrappy brothers Joel and Jose, Los Maximos.

In more J-Cup USA semi-final action, “The Original Playa From The Himalayas” Sonjay Dutt faces Puerto Rico’s second generation standout Eddie Colon!

CM Punk prepares for war against Vampiro and Nosawa! Has another member of the MLW roster joined the Straight Edge Extremist’s growing movement? Tune in and find out!

Plus exclusives with World Heavyweight Champion Steve Corino, Terry Funk, Samoa Joe, Mikey Whipwreck and more!