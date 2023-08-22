This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

NWA presents its final episode of Powerr before this weekend’s NWA 75, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 6:05 PM ET and is described as follows:

It’s the show EVERYONE’S been waiting for! Before we unleash the wrestling extravaganza of the century at our 75th Anniversary event, NWA POWERRR is bringing you an EXPLOSIVE episode!

Crockett Cup Champs COLLIDE with a TV Champion and a Masterpiece! Knox & Murdoch go HEAD-TO-HEAD with the reigning NWA World Television Champion Thom Latimer and the “Masterpiece” Chris Adonis! Can the power duo take down what once was Strictly Business?

Ruthie Jay and Samantha Starr are bringing their A-game to the squared circle for a showdown that’ll redefine the future of women’s wrestling!

Hold onto your hats as The Outrunners make their NWA Powerrr debut against the formidable duo of “Psycho Boy” Fodder and Eric Jackson!

Prepare for an epic encounter as the electrifying Spectaculars go toe-to-toe with the ruthless and unforgiving Fixers: A Limited Liability Company! Who will come out on top in this battle of brawn vs flair?

NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille and NWA World Women’s Television Champion Kenzie Paige share their thoughts before their MASSIVE weekend event in St. Louis! The stage is set for some EPIC encounters, and these champs are READY to take center stage!

Additionally, Natalia Markova, Daisy Kill, Blunt Force Trauma & Aron Stevens, and Pollo Del Mar have something to say, and you won’t want to miss their mic-dropping moments!

This is your LAST chance to catch the heart-pounding action of NWA Powerrr before we unleash the GREATEST wrestling celebration at our 75th Anniversary event!