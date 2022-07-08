Three-Part Docuseries Covering Ric Flair’s Last Match Debuts Next Week

FITE has announced that a three-part docuseries covering the final match of Ric Flair will debut on July 11. The series will be narrated by Darius Rucker and leads up to Ric Flair’s Final Match on July 31.

“Ric Flair: The Last Match”

Three-part Docuseries to Debut Week of July 11 Docuseries about the pro-wrestling icon’s last walk down the aisle, narrated by the Hootie & the Blowfish singer and GRAMMY Award-winner Darius Rucker, coming to RicFlairsLastMatch.com and FITE

Nashville, TN (July 8, 2022): Leading into one of the most anticipated professional wrestling events of the summer, “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” comes a three-part docuseries chronicling Ric Flair’s career and the preparation for his final match. The first episode of “Ric Flair: The Last Match” will stream on RicFlairsLastMatch.com on Monday, July 11 at 6:05 p.m/ET and then it will be available world-wide and free on FITE starting on Wednesday, July 13 at 6:00 p.m./ET.

The series trailer is currently available at RicFlairsLastMatch.com.

“Ric Flair: The Last Match” is narrated by multi-Platinum singer and GRAMMY Award-winner Darius Rucker and gives viewers unprecedented access to the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion and global icon as he gears up to walk the aisle one final time on Sunday, July 31 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The docuseries will also tell the remarkable story of Flair’s career through many of the opponents and key figures who were integral parts of Jim Crockett Promotions, like Nikita Koloff, Magnum TA, Bob Caudle, Tommy Young and more.

“I’ve had the bright lights on me my entire career, so it’s only fitting I bring the cameras along as I get ready to do it one last time,” said Flair. “I’m putting everything I have into this last match, and I want the world to see it! WOOOOO!”

“I’ve had the absolute privilege of being with Ric during some of the most legendary runs of his career,” Jim Crockett Promotions President, David Crockett. “This series is going to give fans a real perspective of what Ric’s career has meant to my family and the entire wrestling business. And it’s going to show the love and drive Ric is bringing to his final match.”

“’Ric Flair: The Last Match’ is one of the most unique and in-depth shows that we have had the honor of producing,” said Michael Weber, Chief Operating Officer at FITE. “Whenever you are working with a legend like Ric Flair, you need to bring your best, and I am extremely proud of the effort our team put in to making this series happen.”

New episodes of “Ric Flair: The Last Match” will drop on Monday’s at 6:05 p.m./ET on RicFlairsLastMatch.com and then be available worldwide and free the following Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m./ET on FITE.

About “Ric Flair’s Last Match”

After selling out The Nashville Fairgrounds in less than 24 hours, Jim Crockett Promotions’ “Ric Flair’s Last Match” is now taking place at the over-7,000 seat Nashville Municipal Auditorium. “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” produced by Thuzio, a Triller Company, and streaming worldwide, exclusively on FITE, will be held at 5:05 p.m. CDT (6:05 p.m. EST) on Sunday, July 31.

Tickets, starting at $39* for “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” are on sale now at RicFlairsLastMatch.com. Pre-order the PPV event on FITE: CLICK HERE.

*Does not include taxes and/or fees