Three Title Matches Announced For NJPW Destruction in Ryogoku

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three title matches for NJPW Destruction in Ryogoku, which happens at Sumo Hall on October 9. The lineup includes:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: SANADA (c) vs. EVIL

* NEVER Openweight Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. Tama Tonga

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: Bullet Club War Dogs (c) vs. El Phantasmo & Hikuleo

SANADA will put the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line against EVIL. After EVIL forced SANADA out of the G1 Climax, he followed with disgraceful actions at the final night on August 13, hanging SANADA by his injured bicep as he took the world title belt away with him. As SANADA expressed concern that he might not be as strong of a champion as he needs to be, Ryogoku may see a referendum of sorts for him as champion, and vanquishing EVIL in Sumo Hall is crucial on October 9 to prevent an EVIL advance to the Tokyo Dome in January.

David Finlay puts his NEVER Openweight Championship on the line against Tama Tonga. After a win over Tonga during the New Japan Cup, Finlay dominated the Guerrilla of Destiny at Dontaku, leaving Fukuoka May 3 as the NEVER Openweight Champion as Tonga left the venue on a stretcher. That set the scene for their G1 Climax encounter at Korakuen Hall, where a fired up Tama engaged in a wild brawl, and handed the Rebel his first loss of the tournament. Now can he follow up, and in a venue that menas a lot to himself and his family, take the NEVER title for a third time?

Also set for Ryogoku, the BULLET CLUB War Dogs side of Alex Coughlin and Gabe Kidd will put their titles on the line against Hikuleo and newest Guerrillas of Destiny member El Phantasmo. It felt like ELP couldn’t buy a friend after being cut from BULLET CLUB, but after Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa reached out, Phantasmo was able to reconnect with Hikuleo for the first time since the big man’s UK excursion. Now this balance of power speed and style seek to become the STRONG Tag Champions on October 9.