wrestling / News

Three Title Matches Set For NJPW Burning Spirit

August 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Burning Spirit Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three title matches for the upcoming NJPW Burning Spirit event on September 25 in Kobe. That lineup includes:

* IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. David Finlay
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira vs. Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi
* Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale vs. Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb
* Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs. Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Burning Spirit, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading