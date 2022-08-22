wrestling / News
Three Title Matches Set For NJPW Burning Spirit
August 22, 2022 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three title matches for the upcoming NJPW Burning Spirit event on September 25 in Kobe. That lineup includes:
* IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. David Finlay
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira vs. Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi
* Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale vs. Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb
* Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs. Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi)
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Recalls Nearly Jumping From WCW To WWE In 1988, Eventually Joining WWE In 1991
- Impact Wrestling Status of Tenille Dashwood May Be In Question After Recent Change
- Shotzi Accuses Liv Morgan Of Getting Ruby Soho Fired From WWE
- Note On The Current Plan For AEW All Out Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)