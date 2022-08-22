Three Title Matches Set For NJPW Burning Spirit

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three title matches for the upcoming NJPW Burning Spirit event on September 25 in Kobe. That lineup includes:

* IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. David Finlay

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira vs. Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale vs. Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb

* Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs. Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi)