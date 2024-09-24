Three-Way Match Set For AEW Collision Grand Slam

A three-way luchador match is set for AEW Collision Grand Slam. AEW announced that Hologram, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico will do battle on Saturday’s show as part of the company celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT, is:

* AEW Continental Title Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara

* Saraya’s Rules Match: Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter

* Lumberjack Strap Match: Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett

* Tornado Trios Match: The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree

* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Dralistico

* MxM Collection unveil Max Caster’s jacket makeover