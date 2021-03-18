wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Beats Britt Baker in Bloody Lights Out Match on AEW Dynamite (Clips)
Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker went all out in their Lights Out main event match on AEW Dynamite, leaving both women bloodied and Rosa triumphant. The former NWA World Women’s Champion defeated Baker in the main event of tonight’s show, pinning her after a Fire Thunder Driver off the ring apron and through a table.
You can see clips from the match below:
