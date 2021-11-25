Thunder Rosa Wants to Face Ember Moon, Talks Lights Out Match With Britt Baker

Thunder Rosa has a name atop her list of newly-available talent that she wants to face, and it’s Ember Moon. Rosa appeared on Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On which recently-released WWE star she’d most like to face: “Ember Moon. I have not had the opportunity to work with her. She’s one of the Dallas veterans, I mean Texas veterans. She worked for so long in NXT and I don’t think they gave her the platform she deserved. Because she’s so good and so underrated. So, hopefully, I get the opportunity to work with her. It would be a banger.”

On her Lights Out match with Britt Baker being a breakout moment: “The first one I think it was when everybody started to notice who I was, I think was after they aired that match. I mean, no matter what I want to say what I did before or whatever, that was the pinnacle of my AEW career. That’s when everything started and people started noticing who I was. This is from people who had never watched wrestling before. They watched that match and were like, ‘oh, women can do that, oh my god. Who is that girl?’”

On Tony Khan helping her find her success: “I just want to say I am really thankful that I found somebody like Tony Khan. To believe in what I can bring to a company like this. I don’t think that if he didn’t see what my team and my husband and everybody has seen. I wouldn’t be able to be where I am right now, I was given so many tools and so many opportunities and such a great platform,” Rosa said. “I am so blessed that I get to surround myself with positive people that want the best for me and want to see me succeed. I don’t think I would have done this by myself.”