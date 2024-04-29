Tickets For This Year’s WWE Summerslam On Sale Next Week

WWE has announced that tickets for this year’s Summerslam, which takes place in Cleveland on August 3, go on sale next week. Tickets will be available on May 9 with the presale happening on May 7.

TICKETS FOR SUMMERSLAM® IN CLEVELAND

ON SALE NEXT THURSDAY, MAY 9

SummerSlam Ticket Presale Begins Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. ET

Exclusive Ticket & Hospitality Packages Available Through On Location

STAMFORD, Conn., April 29, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that tickets for SummerSlam will go on sale next Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. SummerSlam takes place Saturday, August 3 from Cleveland Browns Stadium, marking the first time since August of 1996 that the premium live event will be held in Cleveland.

Presale for SummerSlam tickets will begin Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/summerslam-2024-presale-registration.

Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. To learn more or sign up for exclusive presale access, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/summerslam.

SummerSlam streams live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock beginning at 7 p.m. ET.