Tiffany Stratton Credits Greg Gagne For Getting Her A Tryout At WWE

Speaking recently on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton shared some details on the connection that enabled her entry into WWE (via Fightful). According to Stratton, her work with Greg Gagne was ultimately what led to her consideration by the promotion and also provided her with some valuable lessons both in and out of the ring. You can find a few highlights from Stratton and watch the complete interview below.

On how Gagne opened the door for her to audition with WWE: “He was actually kind of the reason why I even got to try out with WWE. My mom reached out to him. Somehow she knew someone who knew someone who knew him. He wouldn’t agree to train me at first. We persuaded him and stuff like that and kind of told him about my background. He was like, ‘Okay, so this girl is kind of legit.’ Then, he saw me take one bump, and he was like, ‘Okay, I think we have something here.’ So he trains me. He called whoever he needed to call at WWE to try and get me a tryout because I submitted my application so many times, and they would not look at me. So he kind of helped me with just getting a tryout with WWE. So he’s helped me a lot.”

On what Gagne taught her during her training with him: “He always told me, ‘Do what you’re told and don’t have an attitude.’ I would say we have butted heads a little bit. There have been times when we’d get into arguments, and I’ve learned my lesson, learned that I needed to keep my mouth shut most of the time but speak up when you feel you need to as well. So I would say that’s the biggest lesson that he’s taught me.”