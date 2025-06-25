Tim Burton Attended Yesterday’s CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico

CMLL had a special guest last night, as film director Tim Burton attended the latest Martes de Arena Mexico. The event took place at, you guessed it, Arena Mexico. CMLL shared highlights of Burton backstage, posing with the likes of Atlantis and Barbaro Cavernario.

This is the latest celebrity to attend a wrestling event, as Hideo Kojima was at NJPW’s Death Pain Invitational yesterday.