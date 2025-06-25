wrestling / News
Tim Burton Attended Yesterday’s CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico
June 25, 2025
CMLL had a special guest last night, as film director Tim Burton attended the latest Martes de Arena Mexico. The event took place at, you guessed it, Arena Mexico. CMLL shared highlights of Burton backstage, posing with the likes of Atlantis and Barbaro Cavernario.
This is the latest celebrity to attend a wrestling event, as Hideo Kojima was at NJPW’s Death Pain Invitational yesterday.
¡Una noche de lucha… y de película! 🎬✨
El legendario director Tim Burton visitó La Catedral de la Lucha Libre para disfrutar del #MartesDeArenaMéxico del CMLL.
Entre luces, máscaras y emociones al límite, el creador de mundos fantásticos fue testigo de la magia única#CMLL pic.twitter.com/RP9iJPH1zp
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 25, 2025
