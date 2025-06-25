wrestling / News

Tim Burton Attended Yesterday’s CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico

June 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL Logo Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL had a special guest last night, as film director Tim Burton attended the latest Martes de Arena Mexico. The event took place at, you guessed it, Arena Mexico. CMLL shared highlights of Burton backstage, posing with the likes of Atlantis and Barbaro Cavernario.

This is the latest celebrity to attend a wrestling event, as Hideo Kojima was at NJPW’s Death Pain Invitational yesterday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Tim Burton, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading