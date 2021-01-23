Tim Storm Says He’s Not Done in the Ring

– Wrestling Headlines recently interviewed former NWA Worlds Heavyweight champion Tim Storm, who discussed his career, what’s next for him and more. Below are some highlights.

On wrestling Jerry Lawler in 2017: “I have nothing but good memories. I know that a lot of people don’t have positive things, or some don’t have positive things to say about working with Jerry. I have no negatives. I knew going in that it was going to be a completely old school type match. At the time I had some success primarily as a fan favorite, but you can’t really be a fan favorite against Jerry Lawler. The crowd loves Jerry Lawler. In every match there’s that first two, three, four minutes of kind of figuring out if the other guy knows what their doing. I didn’t have that fear from him at all, but he didn’t know me that well as far as being in the ring. It came to a point pretty quickly where I guess he felt comfortable with me and basically just turned over the reigns and said, ‘It’s all yours let’s go.’ As for the match itself…easy, fun, safe. The crowd ate every second of it up and completely old school, which, that’s my ballpark.”

Tim Storm on how he feels he’s not done in the ring: “You know I’m at a point in my career that I’m not done, I’m not done in the ring. I don’t have a timetable. I don’t know when that is going to happen but I also have always said that I never want to be that guy that stays too long and embarrasses himself or the business. That’s a fine line but here’s where I’m at today in the business and I’m trying to do that in other places…it’s passing on that knowledge. Same thing that people did for me, and one of the ways this business has changed, not necessarily in a positive way, is we don’t have those opportunities to get in a car with veterans and drive six hours and listen and be quiet. That’s how you build your knowledge base. We don’t have that anymore. I got that opportunity with some great guys that I respect. Now what I’ve got left, I want to continue telling good stories in the ring, I want to be involved when it’s time to step away from in-ring. I want to stay involved whether that’s on the production side, the agent side, something. Because whatever knowledge I’ve got that was handed down to me I want to give to somebody else, and I think that’s the right thing to do in the business. I’m passionate about the wrestling. I don’t want it to be gone. I wish I could wrestle forever, I can’t, but when that’s gone I still am passionate enough about it that I want to be involved.”

Storm on how he only works “heel” as a teacher: “I don’t have a lot of discipline problems. I’ve made the joke a lot that I work heel as a teacher. When you’re truly passionate about something, whatever that is, you know you said you were a theatre rat. If you’re in the middle of a soliloquy, or a presentation and the crowd, you can feel it in the room, right? You know if they’re listening or if they’re into it. That’s the way with promos, sometimes it’s that way in school. Sometimes it’s not. I use the Tim Storm heel look in class. We wear masks all the time…it really takes away about half of my intimidation because they can only see my eyes. I can get their attention if I need to.”