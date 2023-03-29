Tim White To Be First Referee Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that the late Tim White will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He will be part of the class of 2023 along with Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, Andy Kaufman and Stacy Keibler. White was named as this year’s Warrior Award recipient.

White will be the first referee inducted into the Hall, not including Teddy Long (who served multiple roles in the company). He worked for WWE from 1985 to 2009, and called many famous matches during his time there. He was notably the referee for the Hell in a Cell match between Mankind and The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998. He also worked as a producer during his time in the company.

White passed away in June of last year at the age of 68.