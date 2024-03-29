wrestling / News
Timothy Thatcher Reflects History With Matt Riddle Ahead Of MLW War Chamber
Timothy Thatcher is facing off with Matt Riddle at MLW War Chamber on Friday, and he recently looked back on their history together. Thatcher spoke with Fightful’s In the Weeds podcast and talked about his history with Riddle that includes their Fight Pit match in NXT.
“NXT was the last time I saw Matt Riddle,” Thatcher said. “Our history goes back long before. I’ve wrestled him in four different countries, all over many independent companies. When he first started becoming known, I was one of his first big matches in EVOLVE. We have quite the history. NXT is the most seen version of it that culminated, you want to talk about weird cage matches, it culminated in the Fight Pit where he broke my teeth, which is always a fun and exciting thing. I’m not going to get any uglier, so it wasn’t that big of a loss.”
He continued, “Even though we have very different personalities, I think our view on pro wrestling is very similar in that it should be very straight forward, hard-hitting sports based. That’s what we tend to bring out of each other whenever we have these battles. Personally, we’re very different people, but the idea and philosophy of pro wrestling, I think we share.”
MLW War Chamber takes place tonight and airs on TrillerTV+.
