Timothy Thatcher Return and Tag Team Title Match Added To MLW Never Say Never
Major League Wrestling has announced two matches for MLW Never Say Never, which includes Timothy Thatcher’s return to the company. Thatcher left MLW in 2019 and worked for WWE until his release last year. An opponent has not been named. Elsewhere on the card is a tag team title match with the Samoan Swat Team defending against the Calling in a Fans Bring the Weapons match.
Never Say Never happens on July 8 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Here’s the updated lineup:
* MLW World Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Alex Kane
* Fans Bring the Weapons Match for MLW World Tag Team Championship: The Samoan SWAT Team (c) vs. The Calling
* Timothy Thatcher vs. TBD
FUSION Taping Matches:
* Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford
* Snitsky vs. TBD.
Some MAJOR announcements took place for #MLWNsN last night on #MLWFusion! pic.twitter.com/vIl87lq1eF
— MLW (@MLW) June 2, 2023
🛢️FANS BRING THE WEAPONS! ⛓️
SST vs. The Calling LIVE July 8 on @FITETV #MLWNsN
🔗 https://t.co/GMDJ3hxbOz #FitePlus
🎟️ https://t.co/0qvY4rc4CT pic.twitter.com/z7EmIUGjmS
— MLW (@MLW) June 2, 2023
After 4 years Timothy Thatcher IS BACK.
Never Say Never LIVE on FITE+ July 8 #MLWNsN
🔗https://t.co/WPZJszndQz @fitetv pic.twitter.com/QyK1Hsmq5Z
— MLW (@MLW) June 2, 2023
